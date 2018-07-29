Share:

Rawalpindi - The courts on Saturday confirmed the pre-arrest bails of leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz involved in barring the NAB team from arresting Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar during a public rally in Rawalpindi.

The leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, whose interim bails were confirmed, include Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, former MPs Sarfraz Afzal, Shakil Awan, Malik Abrar Ahmed, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, Zeb-un-Nisa Awan, candidate from NA-62 Barrister Danial Chaudhry, Yasir Butt and Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and representatives of traders.

According to details, Additional and Sessions Judge Sahadat Hussain Malik and ASJ Atta Rabbani separately conducted hearing of the interim bail pleas of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders during which the lawyers of the accused argued that their clients were roped in the baseless cases to just victimise them politically.

They said their clients had not involved in stopping the NAB team from nabbing Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar upon his arrival in Rawalpindi rather it was a mob which caused troubles on that day.

They prayed to the courts to grant the bails to their clients. The prosecution opposed the arguments of the defence lawyers.

However, the judges confirmed the pre-arrest bails of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders and workers.

Earlier, a total of four cases were lodged against the leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz with police stations City, Waris Khan and New Town on complaints of NAB team. However, no arrest was made by the police.

Separately, the hearing in case of ransacking Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Court building by the leaders and owners of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz after conviction of Muhammad Hanif Abbasi in Ephedrine smuggling case has been postponed till August 10,2018 due to leave of the judge.

In the courtroom, the four accused former MP Zia Ullah Shah, Hammas Abbasi, son of convicted Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Faizan Shah and others were also present.

On the complaint of the reader of judge, a case was registered against the accused on charges of attacking and damaging the courtroom building and windowpanes after judge awarded life imprisonment to Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, the former MNA and candidate from NA-60, in the Ephedrine smuggling Case.