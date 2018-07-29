Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police during operations arrested a number of gangsters and criminals from different areas of the capital. The Islamabad Police Crime Investigation Agency busted a five-member gang impersonating as police officials and involved in looting people at gunpoint here on Saturday.

Taking notice of the public complaints regarding looting people by some fake policemen in the name of checking, SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a special team following directions of senior police officials to ensure their arrest.

The police team including Inspector Muhammad Shafique and others accelerated efforts, used available resources as well as latest techniques and succeeded to arrest five culprits involved in looting people impersonating as policemen.

They have been identified as Sikandar Khan, Mustafa, Hussain, Wali Khan and Muqadar Aziz residents of Karachi while police also recovered two vehicles (BLB-417, BHB-741), four 30 bore pistols, one 32 bore Revolver and ammunition from them.

Separate cases have been registered against the detainees at Industrial area police station while they also confessed to commit 11 dacoities in areas of Karachi Company, Aabpara, Industrial area, Ramana, Shalimar and Kohsar police stations.

Further investigation is underway from them. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) has appreciated this overall performance of CIA police and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.

Meanwhile, Sub-inspector of Police Station Karachi Company Mohammad Nawaz arrested a criminal Qasim Israr and recovered fake currency notes from him. Aabpara Police recovered 30-Bor Pistol on the information of arrested suspect Usman Abbas.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Momin Khan of Shehzad Town seized a bottle of alcohol from offender Nabeel Ahmed. ASI Jahangir of Nilor Police arrested the suspect Qamar in bike lifting case. ASI Qasim Zia of Police Station Sihala recovered 10 litters alcohol from two suspects Umair Amanuel and Maqsood Hamid.

The cases have been registered against all the suspects and further investigation is in process against them.