MUZAFFARGARH: Awam Raaj Party of Jamshed Dasti lost its lone seat on Saturday when losing Independent candidate Abdul Hayai was declared winner from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-270 after vote recount. According to media reports, in the previous results, Awam Raaj party candidate Ajmal Chandia had emerged victorious in PP-270. Abdul Hayai filed an application for recount and won the seat. In the new result, he has beaten his rival by only 17 votes. The Returning Officer issued notification of his victory from the constituency.–Online

Ajmal Chandia has announced to take legal action, alleging that vote recount took place in the absence of his representative.