KARACHI - Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur on Saturday deposited surety bond after her bail before arrest plea was allowed in money laundering case, a day earlier.

Faryal Talpur, sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, appeared before a banking court along with her counsel and deposited surety bonds. A day earlier, the trial court had allowed her plea for bail before arrest against the surety of Rs2 million.

In the last hearing, the FIA had submitted an interim challan in the trial court and declared PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur as offenders in money laundry case, registered against former Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairman Hussain Lawai, who is said to be close to former president Asif Ali Zardari, and other bankers in connection with an ongoing probe into a massive money laundering scam.

On the other hand, Faryal Talpur had to appear before joint investigation team (JIT) on Saturday at FIA Sindh office for the inquiry regarding money laundering case, but her lawyer Farooq H Nayek sent a request to the FIA authority requesting to give another date in this regard.

Her lawyer submitted in the letter that his client was busy with the special court in connection with her bail before arrest in FIR No. 4/2018 and interim charge sheet dated 12/2018 filed by FIA wherein she had been unlawfully shown as-an absconding accused.

On July 23, Sindh High Court Larkana circuit had allowed Faryal plea pertaining bail before arrest for six days and directed her to appear in the trial court.

The defence counsel had argued before the court that his client was willing to join inquiry proceedings, but feared that if she would do so, the FIA would arrest her. Therefore, the court was requested to grant a pre-arrest bail in order to enable the applicant to surrender and join the trial proceedings.

Two main accused, Hussain Lawai and Talha Raza are under trial in the money laundry case.

On July 21, the FIA prosecution had submitted interim charge sheet in which both PPP leaders Zardari and Talpur were named as absconding. Zardari business partner Anwar Majeed and his son were also named in the list of absconders which contains the names of 20 individuals.

According to the prosecution, the accused were involved in facilitating the opening of 29 ‘fake’ accounts in the Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited. Billions of rupees were deposited into the said fake accounts and subsequently transferred to different accounts including that of PPP Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur's company, Zardari Group, which is shown to have received Rs15 million. The biggest transfer made out of the alleged fake accounts was to an Arab national, Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah, who is the chairman of the Summit Bank’s board of directors.