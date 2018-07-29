Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted bail to four accused linked to the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

The main accused, suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, has filed an acquittal plea.

After hearing final arguments from both sides, the ATC issued orders on the bail applications filed by four accused allegedly involved in a fake encounter case. The court allowed the applications filed by the accused, including Sub Inspector Muhammad Yaseen, ASI Sapurd Hussain and head constable Khizar Hayat against surety of Rs0.2 million each. The court also granted bail to DSP Qamar on the surety bond of Rs0.5 million.

Earlier, the ATC had granted bail to the main accuse, suspended SSP Rao Anwar. Rao has submitted an acquittal plea and stated that he had nothing to do with the case as nothing was proved in the trail court by the prosecution.

The former police officer had been booked in two cases, one for a fake encounter in which four men were killed and the other for possessing illegal weapons and explosives.

One of the young men killed in the encounter on January 13 was Naqeebullah Mehsud, whose family and tribe have pursued the case relentlessly. Naqeebullah’s father expressed his lack of confidence in the trial and has protested against what he says biased treatment by Anwar. After Saturday’s court proceedings, Rao Anwar talked to the media informally and said that police officers accused of the murder had been unnecessarily put on trial. He said that some individuals wanted these officers to give a specific statement and they were implicated in the case when they refused to give that statement. Rao again defended himself and his subordinates by saying that false accusations had been made against poor people.

Responding to a query regarding absconding police personnel, Rao tried to justify them and said that people will flee if injustice against them continues.

Following the court proceedings, the complainant’s counsel claimed that the decision is biased and they will challenge it in the apex court.

Earlier, Naqeebullah’s father doubted ATC’s impartiality in the case against Anwar. His counsel Sallahuddin Panwar Advocate said that the court had lost its credibility and they will challenge the decision in the high court of Sindh.

Last month, Advocate Salahuddin Panhwar had submitted certified copies of the petitions that were filed in the Sindh High Court regarding transfer of the case from the tail court to other court. He also pleaded the court not to hear the matter till the disposal of the petitions.

Suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, DSP Qamar Ahmed Shaikh and their 10 absconding subordinates have been booked in the second case, which includes charges of terrorism, possession of unlicensed weapons and explosives. The case was registered after Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others were killed in a staged shootout in Shah Latif Town on Jan 13.