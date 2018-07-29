Share:

ATTOCK - The sorry state of affairs and the dearth of doctors continue to haunt residents of Hassanabdal as another woman gave birth to a child in an ambulance near tehsil headquarters hospital on Saturday morning.

The former Punjab chief minister's much-publicised health reforms programme seemed not benefiting the residents of Hassanabdal as the only government-run health facility in the area was incapable of dealing with patients especially expecting mothers.

Narrating her ordeal, 28-year-old and eight-month pregnant Mohsana Bibi said that she visited the THQ hospital for a check-up on Friday and after examination, the gynecologist admitted her. She said that at around 10 pm, she felt labour pain and nurses called woman medical officer (WMO) Dr Mehwish who was on the night duty. She claimed that after examination, she was referred to the Holy Family Hospital for delivery. She said that a Rescue 1122 ambulance was called to shift her to Rawalpindi and while they were on their way on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway she delivered the baby in the ambulance and the driver turned back the ambulance to the hospital.

She said that at the time of delivery, no female paramedical staff was present in the ambulance. She claimed that the negligence of the hospital staff especially the lady doctor put her and her newly-born baby’s lives in danger. Mohsana said the negligence spoke volume of the lady doctor’s unprofessionalism and incompetence as she referred her to a hospital almost 60 kilometers away at the eleventh hour just to get rid of her. “The attitude of the doctor speaks her incompetency and unprofessionalism,” she lamented.

Talking to newsmen, a Rescue 1122 official said that the baby was born on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway in the ambulance.

When contacted, THQ Medical Superintendent Dr Asad Ismaeel said that he was on leave as he was going to perform Haj. THQ Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Tahirur Rehman confirmed the incident and said that the patient was referred to the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi due to her expected premature delivery. He said the hospital had no child nursery so the woman was referred to Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi in order to save the life of the newly-born baby and the mother.

Deputy District Officer Dr Saeed Ahmed told newsmen that a two-member committee had been constituted to probe the episode. He said the inquiry committee would start its proceedings on Monday and if the said lady doctor was found guilty of willful negligence, a departmental action would be taken against her.

On February 26, a woman gave birth to a baby outside the labour room of the THQ Hospital Hasssanabdal allegedly due to the negligence of the staff. On February 14, another woman gave birth to a child in an ambulance outside the same hospital.