The main fallers of the progress and prosperity of a nation on the strong bases of political and economic institution, despite of providing all with level playing field by the people in order to have prosperous remain a pipe in our country because political parties ran behind elections and they are in intrusive rather have gone highly personalized, distinctive by the leadership, on the other side leadership of economic institution busy to emerge out towards minting money aimed at safeguarding their economic interests. Due to what awarding to report poverty focuses out of ten Pakistanis are poor, with the highest poverty in Fata and Baluchistan, and with literary rate 55% and considered one of the lowest literary in the world. Thus it is our humble request to government to have a serious glance towards maintaining a good nation.

Hani Gul Saihidi,

Kech, July 21.