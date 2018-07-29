Share:

Rawalpindi - The Management of Safa Gold Mall under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme invited heartthrob celebrity Imran Abbas for ‘Meet & Greet’ session with public at Safa Gold Mall on Saturday.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by the mall management. Later, the celebrity came on the stage and interacted with audience. He also took selfies with his fans present in the mall.

The Safa Mall management also announced the lucky draw of 4th shopping festival and Imran Abbas was the chief guest of the ceremony. He handed over a brand new Honda Civic car to the lucky draw winner Khadija.

The event witnessed prodigious crowd with remarkable pomp and show.

The event was organised by the management of Safa Gold Mall as they always strive best to arrange such events for public interest. The management will keep arranging such events in future as well.