Wojciech Szczesny #1 of Juventus makes a save against Benfica during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between Benfica and Juventus at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.



Rafa #27 of Benfica battles for the ball with Nicolo Fagioli #44 of Juventus during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between Benfica and Juventus at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.



Rafa #27 of Benfica battles for the ball between Mehdi Benatia #4 of Juventus and Emre Can #23 of Juventus during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between Benfica and Juventus at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.



Mattia De Scigilo (R) of Juventus fights for the ball against Rafa of Benfica during their 2018 International Champions Cup at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.