Share:

LAHORE - MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s proposal that legislators-elect should not take oath as protest against the alleged rigging in the electoral process has not been heeded to by a major component of the five-party alliance – Jamaat-i-Islami- and there are indications that even the JUI-F’s elected members are not ready to comply with the idea of their party chief.

Maulana Fazl had floated the idea at an all-party conference hosted by the PML-N in Islamabad on Friday.

Except for the JI and the JUI-F, no member of any other component of the religious alliance was elected in July 25 polls.

Political observers say that the development is very embarrassing for the cleric – which has been part of almost all governments in the past – and has isolated him.

Fazal was a candidate from two NA constituencies of his home district and was defeatred on both of them.

The JI, which was present at Friday’s APC and was thus regarded as a supporter of Maulana Fazl’s idea, is scheduled to meet at its headquarters in Mansoora today to discuss the latest political situation and work out the party’s future line of action.

Many JI leaders and workers have already extended congratulation messages to PTI Chairman Imran Khan on his victory despite having reservation on fairness and transparency of poll process. The background discussions with some senior JI leaders suggested the party was not in mood to go into any protest rather it will fight its case through parliament and play a role of strong opposition at the centre and in provinces.

A meeting of 80-member central executive council is also called by JI Chief Sirajul Haq in first week of August.

MMA bagged 12 seats of National Assembly in polls and Maulana Abdul Akbar is only leader of JI who elected through the platform from Chitral-1. JI’s Inayatullah, Syed Abdul Rashid and Wajih Hassan are elected from KP and Sindh on PA seats. MMA won nine seats of Balochistan Assembly and all members belong to JUI-F.

The JI decision against Maulana Fazal’s call might create cracks in five parties religious alliance. The JUP-Imam Noorani (Brelvi/Sunni party), Islami Tehreek (Shia party) and Markazi Jamiat Ahlehadith (Ahlehadith party)—are the other component of the alliance and are backing Fazal’s proposal but none of their party member is elected in polls.

The MMA was founded in 2002 and dissolved in 2007 over differences between Jamaat-e-Islami and JUI-F on the issue of contesting general elections 2008. The body contested general elections 2002 in the Pervez Musharraf tenure and formed government in KP and Balochistan. The alliance revived again in November 2017 and contested July 25 polls through joint platform.