It is clear that without reading we cannot do anything but Mand is suffering lack of teachers in school. Only one teacher is available for complete school which is shocking that how one teacher can teach the compote students. In the school till primary education is available but one teacher is there and he is facing several problems for managing the classes. Mostly, most of the classes are left alone because the teacher cannot teach five to six classes at the same time. The children of Mand want to read but they are unable which can cause their future. We can observe that many rural areas of Balochistan are suffering from same condition but government is not willing to take serous actions about them. So I request to the government of Balochistan to have a glance over Mand and other rural areas of Balochistan and provide them education.

Sohela Shah Baik,

Kech, July 20.