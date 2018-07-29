Share:

LAHORE - A newly-elected member of Punjab Assembly and his supporters allegedly tortured a station house officer and his driver, said a senior policeman.

Nadeem Abbas from Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf, his brother and their supporters were accused of torturing Hanjarwal SHO Rana Afzal and his driver Mumtaz.

Sadar Division SP Muaz Zafar said a team was formed to arrest the accused and an FIR would be registered under the Terrorism Act and other relevant charges after completion of medico legal formalities. According to the SP, the SHO and his driver came under attack after they conducted a raid on a complaint received through the emergency police helpline 15. The SHO was left with multiple fractures while the head of driver bore bruises, he said, adding that contingents from nearby police stations were called in to rescue them.

He said the police arrested the brother of Nadeem while raids were under way to nail the other accused. The incident triggered panic in the area.