Rawalpindi - After ending the general elections 2018, the local governments across the city and cantonment areas became functional and restarted their work.

All the elected members of cantonments of Rawalpindi and Chaklala formally joined their offices. “We requested the board meeting to discuss the civic problems of the cantonment after formally joining the office,” said Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) Vice President Raja Irfan Imtiaz while talking to media on Saturday.

He said that the election commission stopped the local government representatives from working till July 25 polls and after the polls, they restarted their work.

He said that in the next meeting which would be called by the CCB President soon the elected members would discuss the civic problems in the cantonment areas and they would present the suggestions to improve it.

He said that the elected members would visit the cantonment areas and would check the work launched by the CCB to avoid flood-like situation.

In Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation, the union council chairmen will call the meeting to restart the development work in the city areas. “The development work will be started soon after release of funds from the Punjab government which had been stopped due to the elections,” said a senior official of RMC.

He said that the work on three main projects like Municipal Library, Pirwadhai General Bus Stand and slaughterhouse was stopped due to election but it would re-start soon and the RMC invited the contractor to meet Mayor Rawalpindi.

He said that the reconstruction of Municipal Library was to be started as it was an important project and the RMC wanted to complete it before December. He said that the funds were available but waiting for de-freeze the accounts.

On the other hand, Union Council Chairmen of Rawalpindi wanted to call the meeting of the elected house to discuss the civic problems in the different areas especially low-lying areas in the city.

They said that after monsoon, many areas faced worst sewerage system due to the inability of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and they wanted to highlight the issue so the people would be provided facility during rains.

They formally contacted Rawalpindi Mayor to call the WASA officials in the house to inform the measures taken by it during the monsoon. They also wanted to discuss the water shortage issue in many areas.