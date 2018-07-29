Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faisal Sabzwari on Saturday rejected the general election results and hinted at a protest movement against alleged irregularities and vote rigging in the general elections of July 25.

He said the MQM-P wants recount of votes in the presence of every party’s polling agents. In case of refusal, he said, his party has no option, but to launch a protest movement. He said that reports about an alliance between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the MQM-P were nothing but a pack of lies. He said the MQM-P will not become part of the government, but it is ready for a dialogue with any political party which wants development in Karachi.

Faisal, who is member of MQM-P’s coordination committee, expressed these views while briefing the media men after a meeting of party’s decision-making body at Bahadurabad office. MQM leaders Waseem Akhter, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Mohammad Hussain and Mehfooz Yar Khan were also present on the occasion.

Talking about possibility of PTI-MQM-P alliance, Sabzwari said that PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen contacted MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to discuss the future line of action and resolve issues facing Karachi. “At coordination committee’s meeting we discussed Tareen’s contact with Siddiqui. It is now decided that we will welcome PTI to discuss Karachi’s issues, but there is no chance of any alliance,” he said.

“We are a political force and ready to have dialogues with other political forces, but MQM-P is not going to become part of the government in the centre. I categorically say that MQM-P is not mulling to become part of the government, nor it wants any federal ministry. Whoever wants to have dialogue to resolve Karachi’s issues would be welcomed by the party leadership,” he said.

“We believe that PTI, having a very weak organizational structure across Pakistan, does not have the capability to mark victory in constituencies from Khyber to Karachi. In the past, many political parties got votes from Karachi, but in return these parties did nothing for the port city. Karachiites want solution for their problems and further negligence would end the chapter of the PTI in Karachi,” he said.

He said that MQM-P has concerns over process of the general elections 2018. The results were generated after throwing out party polling agents from polling station and later a paper was handed over which strengthens the doubt about counting of votes. This is for the first time in the history of the country that votes were counted in the absence of polling agents, he said. This decision put a big question mark on Election Commission of Pakistan’s performance, he said. He said the MQM-P rejects election results and demands resignation of the chief election commissioner over his failure and recount of votes at different constituencies where doubts still exist over polls results.