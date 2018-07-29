Share:

Modern Customs Lab opens at Dryport

LAHORE (APP): Newly constructed state-of-the-art Customs Laboratory, Conference Room and Library were inaugurated at Mughalpura Dryport here on Saturday. Member Customs Board M Zahid Khokhar inaugurated the facilities which have been named after senior officers of customs in recognition of their services to the department. Addressing in the ceremony, chief guest Zahid Khokhar said that trade facilitation was one of the basic planks of policy of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He said that new initiatives would positively be helpful in promotion of trade and business. Highlighting the initiatives of the collectorate, Collector Jamil Nasir Khan, said that cost of business had considerably decreased due to a clear strategy of revenue optimization and control of informal payments. He said the collectorate had posted 36 per cent growth in customs duty during the Fiscal Year 2017-18 compared to previous year while overall revenue witnessed growth of 28 per cent as a result of initiative taken for trade facilitation. Chief Collector (Central Region) Zeba Hai Azhar appreciated the steps taken by the collectorate.

Later, a documentary on the initiatives and achievements of the collectorate was shown to the participants of the ceremony.

Custom officers, representatives of LCCI, APTMA and Customs, clearing agents attended the ceremony.

Industry pins high hopes on PTI govt

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Shiekh welcomed the victory of PTI and hoped that now uncertainty is ending and stability would come which is vital for economic growth. Irfan Iqbal sheikh said that PIAF is hopeful that the new government, as per its manifesto, will ensure the supremacy of merit, transparency and across the board accountability, leading to progress and prosperity in the country, he stated. He said that after the successful elections now serious economic and security challenges await the new government. He stressed upon all the political parties to show unity on national issues, as Pakistan is currently facing many economic challenges, which can only be addressed through taking all necessary measures unanimously. Amanullah Aftab, Chairman, Pakistan Tanners Association on his behalf and on behalf of entire Central Executive Committee of PTA congratulated to Imran Khan, Chairman, Pakistan Tehreeke Insaaf on achievement of the success in General Election held in 2018 in Pakistan.

and now seems become able to form the Government under the leadership of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan with his capable Federal Cabinet to face ongoing economical challenges for the revival in particular and rest of country's issues in general as elaborated in briefed in his victory speech delivered to the nation.

Best performance awards

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman Saturday distributed "Best Performance Awards" among the members of LCCI Standing Committees on Education and Industry-Academic Linkages" and Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering" at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Convener of the LCCI Standing Committees Dr. Shahid Raza, Mizn Muzaffar Ali and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion. Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman lauded the efforts of the LCCI Standing Committees for promotion of biotechnology and genetic engineering which are being used successfully in the developed world. He said that strong industry-academia linkages are need of the hour and a must to produce skilled human resources for the industrial sector. Khawaja Khawar Rasheed said that government and private sector must focus on technological advancement to become at par with the strong economies.

Convener of the LCCI Standing Committees Dr Shahid Raza threw light on the working of standing Committees.

Raw cotton worth $58.227m exported

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of raw cotton from the country during l2 months of last financial year ended on June 30, 2018 had registered over 33.65 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year as about 35,347 metric tonnes of the above mentioned commodity wroth $58.227m exported, which stood at 25,462 metric tonnes valuing $43.567m of same period last year. During the period under review , about 521,959 metric tonnes of cotton yarn worth $1.371b was also exported as compared the 458,074 metric tonnes valuing $1.243 billion of the same period last year, , according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the period from July-June, 2017-18, the exports of the cotton yarn grew by 10.30 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year, where as the exports of yarn other than the cotton yarn grew by 38.85 percent, it added. About 11,690 metric tonnes of yarn other than cotton yarn worth $33.411 million exported as against the 2,519 metric tonnes valuing $24.063 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, readymade garments worth $2.578 billion were exported during 12 months of last financial year as compared the exports of US$ 2.318 billion of corresponding period of last year.

About 49,149 thousand dozen of readymade garments were exported during the period from July-June, 2017-18 as against the exports of 35,158 thousand dozen, showing an increase of 11.22 percent as compared the last year.

It is worth mentioning here that by the end of last financial year, textile group exports from the country witnessed about 8.67 percent growth and reached at $13.530 billion as compared the exports of $12.450 billion during the same period of last year, the data reveled.

The country earned $2.719 billion by exporting about 108,503 thousand dozen of knitwear, which were stood at 104,091 thousand dozen worth of $2.361 billion of same period of last year, it added.

During the period under review, about 373,513 metric tonnes of bed wear valuing $2.261 billion were exported as against the exports of 357,546 metric tonnes worth $2.137 billion of same period last year.

The country earned $2.203 billion by exporting 2.250 thousand square meters of cotton cloth, which were recorded at 2.048 billion of same period of last year, the date reveled.