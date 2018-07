Share:

KARACHI - Activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday took out a rally to celebrate party's victory in the elections. The rally was taken out from Marium Tope to Chatri Chowk. It was led by party's district leader Sayed Shakir Ali Shah. A large number of people participated in the rally. They were chanting slogans in favour of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.