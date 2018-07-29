Rawalpindi  - The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has established a flood relief cell which will work round the clock to provide assistance to  the people besides addressing  their complaints.  As per media reports, CEO of RCB Sibtain Raza set up a flood relief cell which will work to address the  complaints of  the people and special teams have been formed in the hospitals to avoid  any untoward situation  during the monsoon rains. In this respect, Cantonment executive officer visited different areas after the recent rains and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

 

 

