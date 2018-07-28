Share:

MULTAN-Recounting of votes in two National Assembly constituencies of Multan - NA-154 and 157 -continued amid blames and claims from the losing and winning candidates here at judicial complex on Saturday.

Some other losing candidates had also filed applications for recounting of votes, out of which former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s plea was accepted while former MPA and candidate from PP-212 Shahzad Maqbool Bhutta’s application was turned down. The recounting schedule for NA-158 from where Gilani lost elections will be announced by the Election Commission later on.

Earlier, the recounting of votes continued in presence of winning and losing candidates. The process may take one more day. The NA-154 election was won by PTI’s Ahmad Hassan Dehar who defeated Abdul Qadir Gilani of PPP with a difference of about 10,000 votes. Similarly, Zain Qureshi of PTI defeated PPP’s Ali Moosa Gilani in NA-157 with a difference of over 6,000 votes. Both the losing candidates, who are real brothers and sons of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, filed applications for recounting.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Abdul Qadir Gilani claimed that his victory was stolen, adding that it was the most rigged elections in the country’s history. He said that his polling agents were not allowed to sit for counting of votes on election day. He maintained that his agents were also denied Form 45. He said that he had filed application to see counting file by the Returning Officer did not cooperate with him. He said that the RTS had completely failed and nation’s Rs21 billion were spoiled. He said that just Rs5 billion was spent on the elections in 2013.

PTI’s successful candidate from NA-157 Zain Qureshi said on this occasion that the PTI would form governments in both Punjab and centre. He added that the Punjab chief minister would be nominated by the party chief Imran Khan and if he nominated Shah Mehmood, he would have to contest by-election from any constituency.

Referring to recounting, he said that he had won with over six thousand lead and the recounting was being done for the satisfaction of Mr Gilani.

Meanwhile, newly-elected MNA from NA-155 Aamir Dogar said that the PTI had laid foundation of new Pakistan. He said that Imran Khan would become Prime Minister and the PTI would create South Punjab province. He said that media created awareness among masses on importance of vote.