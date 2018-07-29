Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court (SC) Saturday summoned suspended vice chancellor of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Dr Uzma Qureshi to explain her position over a report about her eligibility.

The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the orders while hearing a suo motu notice of appointment of Dr Uzma Qureshi as the LCWU VC.

At the outset of the proceedings, Akhuwat Foundation head Dr Amjad Saqib, convener of committee tasked to probe allegations regarding eligibility of Dr Uzma Qureshi, submitted a detailed report.

The chief justice read out the report and observed that it had been clearly mentioned that Dr Uzma Qureshi's appointment was made in violation of merit. As per report, out of 15, Dr Uzma Qureshi had only seven international publications, he added.

The chief justice, adjourning the matter till Sunday,summoned Dr Uzma to explain her position.

On April 22, the bench had suspended Vice chancellor LCWU Uzma Qureshi after she refused to resign from her seat in view of the allegations leveled about her eligibility. The bench directed the government to form a committee to look into allegations against her and seek its report.

Meanwhile, the bench disposed of a suo motu notice regarding appointment of vice chancellors of medical universities.

Earlier, Secretary Health Punjab apprised the bench that Dr Javed Akram and Dr Mustafa Kamal had been appointed as vice chancellor of University of Health Sciences and Nishtar Medical College, respectively. He stated that the process for appointment of vice chancellors had been completed in all medical universities of the province.

At this, the bench disposed of the matter in the light of secretary health statement.

Moreover, the bench also ordered for appointment of top candidate from a panel of three candidates, recommended by the search committee, for appointment of vice chancellor Sahiwal University.