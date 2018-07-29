Share:

Joh remains out in front at Scottish Open

LONDON - Tiffany Joh remained out in front at the Scottish Ladies Open on Friday as she went in search of her first title in a decade on the LPGA Tour. The 31-year-old did see her lead trimmed by a shot after a second-round 67. Unsurprisingly, the American was unable to match her stunning first-round 62, a course record, but still hit five birdies for a total of 13-under par. "I had pretty low expectations for today, to be honest," Joh said Friday. "I honestly probably would have taken anything under par, but on the first hole right away we made a 45-footer, and I just started laughing. "I didn't even know what to say. So yeah, it was a really good start, and I guess I just kept rolling with it." US Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn posted a bogey-free 65 to get within three of the lead. –AFP

Aussie female skipper makes history

LONDON - Australian mariner Wendy Tuck became first female skipper to win Clipper Round The World yacht race when the 11 month marathon finished where it started in Liverpool Saturday. The 53-year-old – who like the other skippers is a professional yachtswoman – totalled 143 overall points in her boat over the eight leg race covering 40,000 nautical miles in what was the 11th edition of the biennial race. "I hate banging on about women," Tuck said. "I just do what I do but I am very proud." Tuck added she was experiencing "a bit of shock, disbelief, joy, sadness – you name that emotion, I'm probably feeling it right now". Tuck edged out another female skipper Britain's Nikki Henderson, who made her own history in being at 25 the youngest ever captain in the race, who totalled 139 points.–AFP

Silva reveals Guardiola's human side

LONDON - Pep Guardiola and Manchester City showed their human side in sympathetic manner with which they treated David Silva over the premature birth of his son Mateo the Spanish star told The Daily Mirror. Silva -- who has become a City favourite for the role he has played in eight years at the club in winning three Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup -- said those months of flying back and forth between England and Spain to spend time with Mateo were the "toughest of his life". Mateo was born extremely premature in December last year and Silva missed four games over the busy festive period as a result. "I have always been well treated by the club, but when Mateo was born prematurely I think it was the time when I realised just how much the club means to me," said Silva.–AFP

United in pursuit of England’s Maguire

LONDON - England central defender Harry Maguire's impressive performances at the World Cup has made him a prime target for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, according to British media reports on Saturday. The 25-year-old is believed to want to secure the move although Leicester's Thai owners are reluctant to sell after another of their stars Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez moved to champions Manchester City last month for a club record fee of £60million ($79million). Maguire, who impressed alongside John Stones in England's run to the World Cup semi-finals, will cost £65million with part of the outlay being offset by selling Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo -- United value him at £30million -- and Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, the Daily Mirror claims.–AFP

Force India goes into administration

BUDAPEST - The Force India Formula One team went into administration, as expected, late Friday evening in London following a High Court hearing brought by a winding-up order. Deputy team principal Bob Fernley confirmed the action, saying that an "administrator was appointed by the court for Force India this evening". There was no further immediate comment from the team, which, on Friday, had said it hoped to resolve its critical cash-flow difficulties, while under administration. The team's senior driver Sergio Perez on Thursday said the situation was "critical". The Mexican driver is reportedly owed more than four million dollars while engine suppliers Mercedes are owed more than 15 million dollars. The team's second driver Esteban Ocon is expected to leave the team to join Renault.–AFP