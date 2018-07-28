Share:

WARBURTON-The students of Govt High School Warburton City have achieved prominent results in Secondary School Certificate Examinations 2018.

According to the details given by Principal Javed Ashraf Shooka, 312 students appeared in the SSC exams 2018 out of which 265 remained successful with the pass percentage of 85 while the school occupied the sixth position in the district.

On the other hand, Kashif Ali Roll No 192289 secured 1077 marks out of 1100 and stood first among the students of government schools of district Nankana Sahib. He belongs to a very poor family and his father is a labourer. His father was very happy on his achievement. He hoped to see his son as doctor.

Abdul Rehman Roll No192306 is another student of this school who secured 1061 marks in SSC exams 2018. Principal Javed Ashraf Shooka announced motorcycles for each student.

Chief Executive Officer of District Education Authority Nankana Sahib Nisar Ahmad Meo, District Education Officer Secondary Rana Ehteshamul Haq, Headmasters’ Association, Senior Staff Association and PASS Nankana Sahib and general public congratulated the principal, staff and the students who touched the new landmarks in SSC examinations 2018.

Several injured in road accidents

A number of accidents took place here on Saturday. A speeding motorcycle hit a sixty seven years old pedestrian Allah Bukhsh on Sangla Shahkot Road. He received severe injuries. Another motorcycle struck a donkey-cart at GT Road near Mananwala in which 18 years old Muhammad Akram, 17 years old Riasat Ali and 12 years old Shafaqat Ali were injured seriously.

Another collision happened at Lehna Daas on Nankana Mangtanwala Road where an uncontrolled auto rickshaw collided with a motorbike in which Hanif fell down and was wounded seriously.

Two vans struck pedestrians at Mor Khunda and Shahkot roads in which Akram and Ruqayya Bibi were wounded seriously. A motorcycle struck an uncontrolled cow near Yousaf Wala Warburton in which Khyzar Hayyat was seriously injured.

Similarly, Farzana Bibi and Abbas Ali were injured when their motorcycles slipped near Marh Balocha and Kotla Kahlwan. Rescue 1122 teams reached the accident points within no time, administered first aid and shifted to tehsil headquarters hospitals of Sangla, Shahkot and Nankana Sahib.