KARACHI - A suspected street criminal was killed during an alleged encounter with the police in Orangi Town on Saturday. Also, the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh Police claimed to have apprehended a suspected militant associated with a banned outfit.

In Orangi Town, the encounter took place in Sector-11 in the limits of Iqbal Market Police Station. Police said that at least two armed men riding a motorcycle were trying to enter a house. However, police personnel on routine patrol reached the scene and took action when a woman taken hostage by the criminals raised alarm. The robbers opened fire at the police. Police retaliated and an exchange of fire ensued. Later, the police arrested the two suspects, one of them in injured condition. The injured robber was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

SHO Adeel Ahmed said the killed robber was later identified as 26-year-old Arman. His accomplice was identified as Osama. The police also claimed to have recovered a pistol from their possession. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Separately, CTD police claimed to have arrested a suspected militant of the banned militant outfit – Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. According to CTD in-charge Mazhar Mashwani, CTD personnel on a tip-off conducted a raid in SITE area and arrested a militant, Rehan Mehsud alias Saddam. According to Mashwani, the accused was a close aide of TTP commander Abid Mucchar who was killed by law enforcers few years ago. The accused was involved in various cases of crime, including target killing. The case against him was registered and further investigation is under way.