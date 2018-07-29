Share:

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a wanted target killer affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) here on Saturday.

A spokesman for the CTD said that on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of wanted a criminal, operation was conducted at Korangi Road in Karachi. During the operation, a wanted target killer identified as Asif Khan, a close aide of notorious target killer Raees Mama, was arrested. In the preliminary investigation, the detainee has admitted that he had killed Sub-Inspector (SI) Sajid in 2009 and was also involved in firing on van in Chakra Goth in several people were killed.

The detainee was being interrogated further and more revelations and arrests were expected.