Share:

Islamabad - General Manager Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Ali Akbar Malik has said that development and promotion of tourism in the country is the first priority of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

Talking to this agency, he said that efforts will be continued to achieve the set targets in current fiscal year. He said that due to the improvement in the security situation in the country, domestic tourism has increased significantly compared to last few years. “Tourism is the only sector that can bring people closer from different nations in the world and establish mutual harmony. Pakistan is a peaceful country where tourism has countless opportunities” he said. He said that the time is not far when the world will feel that Pakistan is truly a tourist paradise.

He added that along the CPEC there are opportunities for investment in every tourism sector from Khunjrab to Gwadar. For the development of tourism, the involvement of local community is essential so that high and quality facilities are made available to the foreign as well as domestic tourists. Tourism interests can be created by highlighting regional development and culture. Ali Akbar Malik said that the new dimensions are being introduced to tourists’ entertainment, including air and rail safari, tourism satellite channels etc.

Meanwhile, President of the Sustainable Tourism Foundation and PTDC’s Honorary Coordinator Aftab ur Rehman Rana said that for the development of tourism, the involvement of local community is essential so that high and quality facilities are made available to the tourists.

He said that tourism interests can be created by highlighting regional development and culture.

He said that along the CPEC route, there are number of opportunities for investment in every tourism sector from Khunjerab to Gwadar. He said that new dimensions of entertainment should be for tourists like tourism satellite channels, air and rail safari etc.

He highly praised that tourism subject is also being introduced as curriculum in the national universities, adding that such initiative would increase the confidence of the world to Pakistan and foreign tourists will be encouraged to come to Pakistan. “The need is to create awareness about tourist places,” he said.

Aftab Rana said that some important steps are required to be taken to promote tourism in the country, which include establishment of a National Tourism Authority in order to promote tourism in the country as well as highlight the identity of the country.

Development of tourism will not only increases domestic income but will also help in highlighting the positive image of Pakistan at the international level. Due to the political stability and peace restoration, trade has increased and the increase in investment in tourism sector is also expected.

app