TORONTO - Kevin Tway is hoping to make the 2018 Canadian Open a family affair by following in the footsteps of his father, the 2003 champion Bob Tway.

Kevin birdied the final hole for a 65 on Friday to reach a 13-under 131 total for a one stroke lead over the red-hot Keegan Bradley and Kim Whee at the Glen Abbey golf course. Kevin, who is aiming to win for the first time on the USPGA Tour, wants to emulate his father, who posted his final career victory in the same event 15 years ago when it was held in Hamilton, Ontario.

"I talk to Dad every day, no matter if I'm home, here," Kevin said. "We talk about every round. He can probably tell you what kind of shots I'm hitting just by like watching on TV. He knows what the swing looks like. He's been there throughout, so he's a big key for me."

Kim had a 65 to equal Bradley at 12-under 132. Johnson Wagner (65) and An Byeong-hun (67) were at 11 under. American Dustin Johnson (66), Zac Blair (67), Joaquin Niemann (67) and Aussie Aaron Baddeley (66) were at 10 under.

Nick Taylor was the top Canadian, shooting a 67 to reach a nine-under 135 total. Bradley, the 2011 PGA Champion, played the final four holes in six under. He finished with three eagles on the day en route to a nine-under 63.

Playing alongside Tway, the 32-year-old American closed birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle. "That was wild," Bradley said. "It turned kind of an average day out here into something really special."

Bradley's most recent PGA Tour win came in the 2012 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Taylor, of Vancouver, said the key for him was keeping his drives on the fairway. "I hit it great off the tee, which set me up for a lot of short irons, and I gave myself a lot of chances," Taylor said.

First-round leader Robert Garrigus also was nine under, following an opening 63 with a 72. Two-time defending champion Jhonattan Vegas was five under after a 70. Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Canada's Mike Weir missed the cut.