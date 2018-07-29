Share:

UNITED NATIONS - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday congratulated the people of Pakistan on the July 25 general elections. "By exercising their constitutional right to vote, the people of Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to a democratic Pakistan," Guterres said in a statement issued and read by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric. "The secretary-general commends the Electoral Commission of Pakistan for the organization of the elections, noting positive initiatives related to training and efforts to enhance the inclusion of women, persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups, as well as first-time voters, in the electoral process," said Dujarric.

"The United Nations is committed to continue to support the Electoral Commission," he added.

"The secretary-general looks forward to the formation of the new government and wishes it success in providing the people of Pakistan a stable, democratic, and prosperous future," the spokesman added.