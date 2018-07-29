Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Minister for Environment, Law and Information Jameel Yusuf on Saturday inaugurated the first ever "Vertical Garden" under International Public Art Festival-2018 organised by "I am Karachi" at KPT Interchange Flyover Centre Point here.

President of "I am Karachi" Amin Hashwani, Municipal Commissioner Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Dr Saifur Rehman, Shahid Karim Roomana Hussain, Ambreen Thompson and other representatives of NGOs and civil society attended the inauguration ceremony.

Jameel Yusuf called upon citizens to join hands of the NGOs and civil society to come forward for the promotion of healthy activities and projects launched for them to make city green and environment friendly by playing due role individually.

Earlier, President I am Karachi, Amin Hashwani highlighted salient features of project IPAF-2018. Municipal Commissioner KMC Dr Saif ur Rehman offered his full support and cooperation on behalf of the Mayor Karachi for further beautification of the city.