ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on July 26 for the combined income group witnessed increase of 0.21 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 229.16 points against 228.68 points registered in the previous week, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased by 4.76 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 increased by 0.34 percent as it went up from 216.03 points in the previous week to 216.76 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8,001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35,000 also increased by 0.28 percent, 0.26 percent, 0.21 percent and 0.14 percent respectively.

During the week under review average prices of 05 items registered decrease, while that of 15 items increased with the remaining 33 items' prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included bananas, chicken, eggs, mash pulse and moong pulse.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, onions, potatoes, LPG cylinder, garlic, tea (packet), red chilly, sugar, gur, beef, mustard oil, vegetable ghee, mutton and wheat flour.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included wheat, rice (basmati broken), rice (irri-6), bread, milk (fresh), curd, milk(powdered), cooking oil, vegetable ghee, gram pulse salt, cooked beef, cooked daal,, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local call and bath soap.