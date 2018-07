Share:

KARACHI - The police recovered tortured body of an unidentified woman in the metropolis on Saturday.

Police said that after being spotted by passersby, it took into custody body of a woman from bushes in Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth, Karachi.

The body of the woman bearing severe torture marks was shifted to hospital for a post-mortem and identification. The police, after registering a case against unidentified murderers, have started search for heirs of the deceased.