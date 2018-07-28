Share:

OKARA: A woman of Faisalabad was suffocated to death allegedly over some matrimonial issue here the other day. According to police, Sakina Bibi, resident of village 424/GB, Faisalabad had come to see her relatives at village 32/4L, Okara. One of her relatives namely Zafar, son of Amir, took her to a watercourse outside the village. He overpowered her, dragged her into the watercourse, and kept her upper body part underwater until she died of suffocation. The Shahbore police shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy. Police sources said that she was killed allegedly over some matrimonial issue.

RECOVERED DEAD: A severely coerced dead body of a man was recovered from the fields. In Abadi Chakarwala, people saw a man lying dead in the fields. They informed the police. The police took the body into custody. They identified the deceased as Muhammad Yar of Basti Saidan Sain, Depalpur. The body was carrying cuts and severe wounds. The police registered a case.