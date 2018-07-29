Share:



Members of Hepatitis Bachao Control Program hold awareness banner during a walk to mark the World Hepatitis Day outside Hyderabad Press Club.



Participants participate in walk against Hepatitis organized by Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy on the occasion of "World Hepatitis Day" held in Multan



Participants participate in walk against Hepatitis organized by Pak GI and Liver Diseases Society on the occasion of "World Hepatitis Day" at Karachi press club



Women hold placards during awareness walk to mark International Hepatitis Day at Liberty Chowk, Lahore