Zubair resigns as Sindh governor

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Umar has resigned from his office, apparently in anticipation of PML-N backed governors by the incoming PTI government.

Zubair has sent his resignation to President Mamnoon Hussain and he confirmed the news while talking to a private TV channel on Saturday.

“During my tenure, I fulfilled my duties under the ambit of law,” he said. “Everyone is aware why I am stepping down,” he added, without revealing the real reason of his resignation.

Sources privy to the matter said that the outgoing governor had expressed his concerns over the alleged irregularities and rigging in the general elections.

And, he was also annoyed over the Election Commission’s attitude with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates and rejection of their vote recount applications.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, after its victory in the elections, has already decided to remove all PML-N supported governors.

The serving governors in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa namely Malik Rafique Rajwana and Iqbal Zafar Jhagra are also basically PML-N leaders and they will be removed after PTI assumes power, if they did not followed in Zubair’s footsteps.

Muhammad Zubair is the son of late Maj-Gen Ghulam Umar. Interestingly, he is also the elder brother of PTI central leader Asad Umar, the potential incoming finance minister of the country. But both brothers have come to make diametrically different political choices.

Zubair took up the charge as 32nd governor of Sindh in February 2017 after his predecessor Justice (r) Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui passed away in January. Siddiqui was the shortest-serving governor in province’s history.

Zubair was chairman of the Privatisation Commission before being appointed to the governor’s post, and before that he served as chairman of the Board of Investment from July to December 2013. From 2012-13, he was a part of the PML-N’s Economic, Tax Reforms and Media Committees.

Before working in government, Muhammad Zubair was employed by IBM, where he held various positions for the duration of his 26-year career until 2007.

