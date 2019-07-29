Share:

KARACHI - As many as 160 candidates appeared in the written admission test for BS (BBA two years) of MBA (Evening) Programme. The test was held at the Karachi University Business School (KUBS) on Sunday.

The KUBS has received 235 admission forms for the two years program. The In-charge, Directorate Admission Committee, KU, Dr Saima Akhtar and the Chairman, KUBS, Dr Muhammad Asim monitored the admission test proceedings.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi also visited the examination center and inspected the arrangements at the KUBS. He was briefed about the registration of candidates and number of present students during the written test.

On the special instructions of the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi security staff was vigilantly deployed on the entry gates and the department to facilitate the candidates and their family members.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi was informed that the KUBS, for the first time, has planned two batches for the program and initial list of the candidates, who will clear the entry test, will be uploaded on the Karachi University official website (www.uok.edu.pk) by late Sunday evening whereas the final list will be uploaded on August 04, 2019 on the official website.

Meanwhile, Dr Saima Akhtar announced that submission of online admission forms for Evening Masters, Diploma and Certificate Programs 2019-20 has been extended till July 30, 2019.