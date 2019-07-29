Share:

DARGAI - A tractor trolley turned turtle suddenly here in Kot area on Sunday, injuring 40 students of a seminary who were travelling in it.

Confirming the incident, a police official of Malakand division said a tractor trolley carrying 40 kids of the Darul Uloom Tehseen-ul-Qura’n to Kot, a mountainous area, for a picnic suddenly turned turtle, resulting in injuries to 40 kids, scores of whom were in a serious condition. The seriously injured kids were shifted to Mardan and Peshawar hospitals while many of them were admitted to RHC Kot and Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

Some of the injured kids were identified as Mansoor Ahmad s/o Pervez Gul, Ziaullah s/o Noor Muhammad, Bilal s/o Kabir Gul, Khalid Noor s/o Tehzeeb Gul, Shehzad s/o Abdul Qadir, Jaffar s/o Sab Ali, Bilal s/o Abdul Sattar, Asadullah s/o Noor Muhammad, Muhammad Saad s/o Pervez Khan, Abdul Latif s/o Naeem Gul Khan, Roudad s/o Rahim Karim, Anwar s/o Gul Bahadur, Abu Saeed s/o Bagh Gul, Owais s/o Tajul Islam, Muhammad Zaid s/o Muhammad Nazeer, Zaid Ahmad s/o Fareed Gul and Ihtisham s/o Taj Rehman.

Soon after the incident, Tehsil Nazim Dargai Abdur Rashid Bhutto, Naib Nazim Haji Azam Khan Jarray, brother of MPA Pir Musawar Khan, Muhammad Islam, JI former district ameer Maulana Jamaluddin, Nazim Union Council Kot Haji Fazale Rabi, ANP District Secretary Information Sajid Hussain Mashwani, former Nazim Kot Fayyaz Gul rushed to the site and took the children to the District Headquarter Hospital.

Tehsil nazim on the occasion directed the hospital staff and doctors to ensure provision of all facilities to the children injured in the accident.