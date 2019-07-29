Share:

Lahore (PR) Worldwide, 325 million people are living with Hepatitis B and C a potentially deadly disease. The Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) has a huge disease burden of Hepatitis B (17.5 million) and C (16 million). Unfortunately, Egypt and Pakistan carry almost 80% of the disease burden. Hepatitis is one of the leading causes of death worldwide claiming 4,000 lives every day.Hepatitis B (HBV) and C (HCV) becomes chronic in about 80% of the patients and thus contributes to morbidity and mortality. For those who are suffering from Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C for a long time, these viruses can cause liver cancer. According to the latest Shaukat Khanum Collective Cancer Registry Report, liver cancer is among the top 5 most common cancers seen in adults at its facilities since 1994. It is tragic that 290 million out of 325 million (9 out of 10 people worldwide) are unaware that they are living with viral hepatitis. In Pakistan, 86% of people with HBV or HCV remain unaware of their infection and its consequences and risk transmitting the disease to their partners and families. This is the case because first, there are very few recognizable signs and symptoms for chronic hepatitis. You could have acquired it at childbirth passed from your mother or you may have got it through unsafe injection practices, by sharing a razor, or by coming into contact with infected blood. Second, there are many reasons why this disease is prevalent in a developing country like Pakistan that lacks a proper healthcare system; where there are no efficient pregnancy screening program or an effective mechanism to ensure all babies are vaccinated against HBV.