Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the provincial health department is taking all possible measures to control dengue disease in the province.

The Provincial Minister participated in an anti-dengue walk on Sanda Road on Monday. Ajmal Bhatti and Ali Aamir were also there along with a number of locals.

Talking to media,  the Health Minister said that special anti-dengue desks have been established in all government hospitals and to make sure dengue is controlled, citizens should play a vital role to combat dengue by keeping their homes, offices, and workplaces clean.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid also distributed anti-dengue pamphlets among the public during the campaign and said that the basic purpose of this anti-dengue walk is to create awareness among masses regarding eradication of dengue.