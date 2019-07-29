Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Punjab President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has appointed Chaudhry Salim Baryaar as senior vice-president of the Muslim League, Punjab chapter.

Elahi expressed the hope that Salim Baryaar will play an important role in strengthening the party and activating it further. PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had last week nominated Kamil Ali Agha as party’s Punjab president.

Parvez said that Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Salim Baryaar will enhance mutual contacts, strengthen the party and undertake reorganization of the party on modern lines.

Baryaar said he will try his utmost to fully come up to expectations of the party leadership.