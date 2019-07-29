Share:

DI KHAN - Police on Sunday found bodies of two wanted outlaws near Makanr Drain an outskirt in the limit of Parova Police Station.

According to police source, the bodies of two real brothers identified as Rahmanullah and Jamil Khan sons of Muhammad Ayyub residents of Lakki Marwat were found by unknown persons. The bullet riddled bodies of the brothers were dumped near Makar drain some 40 kilometers away from Dera in the jurisdiction of Parova police station. The source said that the two persons were wanted by Lakki Marwat police in serious crimes.

Both are stated to be real brothers. The bodies were taken into custody by the police.

On initial investigation, neither the motive of the killing nor any information about the killers could be determined.

Police have started investigation.