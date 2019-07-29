Share:

ISLAMABAD - The business community supports the government’s decision to implement new refund rules from August which will encourage the exporters, a business leader said Sunday. The zero-rating facility was withdrawn after an IMF deal which has panicked exporters but the new rules will relieve them of the pressure, said former President ICCI Shahid Rasheed Butt. He said that exporters will get refunds within 72 hours of filing monthly returns through an automated system which will provide space to the exporters. However, he said that the decision should be implemented in letter and spirit to encourage exports which are going down despite 30pc depreciation. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that refunds worth 155 billion rupees which are due since years should be released to boost the export sector as exports are tied to national development without which country will remain dependent on foreign loans. The business leaders said that the former regime increased current account deficit from $2.5 billion to $20 billion which has now been reduced by 32 percent. Similarly, the import bill has been reduced by $1 billion per months while remittances have increased by 10pc which is a welcome development.