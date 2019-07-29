Share:

ISLAMABAD - All eyes are set on the first-ever Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) meeting, to be held under the chair of Managing Director Wasim Khan, who seems to be completely hijacked by the PCB mafia, on August 2.

Now Wasim Khan has taken over the reins of the PCB as MD for almost six months and since then, he has made tall claims and promised to deliver for Pakistan cricket, but it is highly unfortunate that during such a long period, he has failed to deliver till date. His all over-the-moon claims are yet to meet reality.

He off course remained instrumental in enjoying countless tours, remained absent from Pakistan for weeks and was involved in meetings with different former greats, but now after highly questionable performance of Pakistan cricket team in the recently-concluded World Cup, all eye are set on Waism. People and former greats are expecting tough actions, rather than meager words form the young MD.

It is also true that Wasim looked completely hijacked by same PCB mafia, which never allowed previous chairmen to work freely and ensure merit in the PCB. Wasim also promised that he will never hesitate in taking tough decisions. It’s time for him to prove that he believes in actions rather than words. The entire Pakistan cricket fraternity and players are expecting Wasim to do something better for Pakistan cricket.

Till date, Wasim has just sent home some very successful coaches of Pakistan domestic cricket, while Shafiq Ahmed was also shown the door, but rest are still very much in the PCB and enjoying countless perks and privileges. Mickey Arthur, Azhar Mehmood, Grant Flower and others are still very much part of Pakistan cricket team, despite the fact that they flopped badly in the World Cup.

People don’t understand one simple fact that chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has never tendered resignation, instead his tenure was over and he was given extension till the World Cup. According to sources, Inzamam’s stepping aside as a chief selector role is just an eye-washer as he was given assurance that he will be part of new setup in a new role.

The sources revealed that tainted persons like Moin Khan, Waism Akram and others are all set to be given huge responsibilities with the national team. Moin Khan is the person, who hasn’t good past and there is every possibility, he will inflict huge damages on Pakistan cricket. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed was also given assurance to continue to lead team in one or two formats.

The questions here arise that what is the purpose of holding meetings if the decisions were already made and why PCB is trying to make the masses and international community fool? People want complete overhaul in the PCB. The greats like Zaheer Abbas, Abdul Qadir, Mohsin Hassan Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Rashid Latif should be assigned important roles, rather than wasting national kitty on foreign coaches.

Zakir Khan is a proven flop in all the roles while inquiry reports are lying with PCB against Zakir, while same is the case with Ali Zia, Haroon Rasheed and others. They have never been able to justify their positions in the board and always use political pressure to cling on to their jobs.

Sending successful coaches home just because of their relationship with the unwanted former PCB Board of Governors. It is a blunt violation of basic human rights and as Parton PCB, PM Imran Khan must take action against all injustices being rendered to Pakistan’s top coaches like Sabih Azhar and Taimoor Azam. It is high time when the PCB must rely and trust on local coaches, who have spent their entire lives in Pakistan and know each and everything of domestic cricket.

It is hoped that Wasim Khan will not melt under unwanted pressure and will take decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and players will finally get their due rights and same is expected as far as future of domestic coaches are concerned. Hopefully, Wasim will write his name in history books by putting Pakistan cricket on right track.