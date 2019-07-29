Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to make the capital a plastic pollution-free city, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Sunday urged all stakeholders to join hands to make the environment-friendly steps of the government successful.

Zartaj Gul said that reducing air pollution was one of the top priorities of the Ministry’s strategic as well as national development plans with participation of the concerned authorities to achieve environmental sustainability under the wise leadership of PM Imran Khan. “Pakistan is our country and home. Therefore, we must keep it clean, tidy and green, which will have great positive impact on our environment and health,” she said. She stressed that it was the shared duty of each and every one to care for the environment as a sacred trust to be passed onto posterity. She said that public awareness was a key in achieving the goal of sustainable and clean environment. We should all ensure that we do not use low-grade polythene and low-grade plastics and try to curb the negative impact of plastic pollution on our environment, on our wildlife and our health,” she said. She urged all stakeholders in government and non-government sectors to join government’s hand to protect the environment from further destruction and play part to rehabilitate the environment.v Zartaj Gul stressed to use fabric bags or bags that are decomposable to protect the environment. She assured that ban on plastic bags in Islamabad would be implemented with cooperation of business community. She said that there was no other choice but completely banning consumption of single-use plastic bags, adding: “Plastic bags are the biggest problem in chocking drains, sewerage and streams.”

She also stressed the need for a strong and lively campaign through print, electronic, and social media to spread maximum possible awareness to the public regarding this matter.

No doubt plastic production and its usage is a major source of pollution around us, she said, adding that the world was moving fast towards a green economy. So the need of the time is that we should also realize the importance of using fewer plastic wares at homes, offices etc and discourage its use as a society, she said.

So that we can move towards a better, sustainable and greener economy just like other civilized nations of the world. So that we can keep our next generations safe and secure, minister said. The minister said that the ministry was also engaging students, media and civil society for an upcoming awareness campaign on the hazards of single-use plastic.