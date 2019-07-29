Share:

LAHORE - The city received isolated heavy falls and wind/thunderstorm on Sunday. Rain made the weather pleasant and people took to parks and other recreational points to spend the holiday. In past 24 hours, widespread rain with isolated heavy falls occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Quetta and Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country. People complained about accumulation of rainwater in various grounds in the city. On the other hand, families visited Jilani Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Iqbal Park, Jallo Park and other parks to celebrate the pleasant weather. It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rains lashed the city on July 26 and turned it into a lake. People helped themselves and expressed their dissatisfaction with the Water and Sanitation Agency’s measures to drain out rainwater. The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast that on Monday (today) widespread rain and wind/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Makran, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Faislabad, Rawalpindi, Malakand and Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated rain is expected in Sahiwal and Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana divisions. The rainfall recorded in last 24 hours is given below: Hafizabad 44mm, Gujranwala 38mm, Lahore (AP 26mm, City 24mm),Sialkot (A/P 14mm, City 8mm), Jhelum 11mm, Narowal and Gujrat 9mm, Kasur 8mm, Islamabad (ZP 19mm), Sahiwal and Khanewal 4mm, Murree 3mm, Bahawalnagar 2mm, Okara and Noorpur Thal 1mm, Khyber. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the rainfall was recorded as follows: Saidu Sharif 67mm, Malamjabba 26mm, Balakot 21mm, Pattan 12mm, Kakul 10mm, Dir ( Lower 28mm, Upper 5mm), Kalam, Chirat 2mm and Drosh 1mm. It Kashmir, the rainfall was recorded as follows: Muzaffarabad (City 30mm, A/P 25mm), Kotli 28mm, Rawalakot 10mm and Garidupatta 3mm. In Balochistan, rainfall was recorded as follows: Zhob 29mm and Barkhan 21mm.