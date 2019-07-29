Share:

A meeting of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was held in Lahore on Monday with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair and reviewed the progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme project and other important issues.

Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Retired Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Haider also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided to do collaborative efforts to accelerate the project. Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and Housing Task Force Punjab will work jointly in this regard.

The registration of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme has opened and the registration fee for online application submission is Rs250. The registration fee can be paid through mobile phone, credit card, debit card, Easy Paisa, NADRA and online facility. For low-income people, registration has been opened on ‘first come first serve basis’ across the country.

The citizens can access the website nphp.nadra.gov.pk and following the fee payment process, they can fill the registration form online and submit it on the portal.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government launched the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme for the provision of affordable housing facility to citizens.

The housing project aims to provide five million housing units to the low-income population. It will also directly benefit forty different industries related to the construction business, as per Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On March 28, Pakistan and the World Bank had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the housing sector during an international housing conference.