LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that wrong policies of the former government resulted in payable amount of billions of rupees, heavy debts, devastated infrastructure and worst conditions in education and health sectors in Punjab.

“The journey of development remained limited to the hollow slogans in past regimes and backward areas were deprived of development and their backwardness continued to increase. The PTI government has for the first time started implementation of the equal development policy and evolved a comprehensive plan for development of backward areas despite limited resources. For the first time it has been decided to make private sector active in the development activities keeping in view needs of people. A public-private partnership authority is being established for this purpose,” he said.

The chief minister said that Punjab is an agricultural province and a new agriculture policy has been implemented to facilitate the cultivators and increase their produce. “The Procurement Information Management System, Human Resource Information System and Mandi apps have been introduced under the new agriculture policy. Moreover, under the National Agriculture Emergency, special measures are being taken for improvement in water channels, small dams in barani areas, promoting oil-producing crops and increasing rice and sugarcane produce. With the cooperation of the Asian Development Bank, model auction markets are being introduced. Similarly, providing interest-free loans to farmers and subsidy on agri inputs and insurance schemes for crops have been started,” he said.

Construction of 1,000 miles long water channels to cost government Rs9.5 billion

Buzdar said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in order to increase milk and meat produce in Punjab, the Punjab Animal Health Act 2019 is being introduced The Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences has been established in Bahawalpur, he said. Similarly, he said, a mobile veterinary dispensary for tribal and far-flung areas is an inventive project of the PTI government. He said the government is launching a project for protecting calves and poultry schemes in rural areas. He said that Water Policy and Punjab Water Act 2019 are prominent initiatives of the PTI government. He said that in order to provide clean drinking water to residents of Rawalpindi, Dadocha Dam and a dam for district Chakwal would be set up.

Similarly, the chief minister said, Islam Barrage situated at River Sutlej will be expanded as a result of which water would be made available to one million acres of land. He said that lining project of more than 1,000 miles long water channels would be completed at a cost of Rs9.5 billion. He said that abundant water will be made available for irrigation with the completion of construction and expansion of four major canals in Punjab. He said that construction work on Greater Thar Canal Chobara Branch is being expedited and work is being carried out on upgrade of Trimu and Punjnad barrages. He said that completion of Jalalpur Canal Project will result in providing water to 225,000 residents of Jhelum and Khushab and 160,000 acres of land. “The PTI government is fulfilling its promise of public service according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan despite difficult economic circumstances. We are custodian of the national exchequer and people’s money would be spent on their welfare,” the chief minister added.

The chief minister said that those who polluted politics through their corruption had no future. “Their black politics has become a thing of the past now. Former rulers are reaping what they sowed in their tenures. There is no place for corrupt elements in New Pakistan. People of Pakistan have rejected the politics of those who bankrupted the country through corruption. Rejected politicians should realise that Pakistan has changed now. Unfortunately, the country was looted mercilessly by former rulers and people’s problems were totally neglected. The PTI government for the first time laid hand on powerful elements of the country. Those who looted the country will have to be answerable to people for their deeds. Pakistan is on the road to progress and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.