ISLAMABAD - The tractor production in the country during 11 months of last financial year decreased by 31.2% as compare the production of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2018-19, about 46,344 tractors were assembled locally as against the assembling of 67,344 tractor of the same period of last year, according the data of large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

It is pertinent to mention here that LSMI production during the period under review witnessed about 3.5% reduction in 11 months of financial year ended on June 30, 2019 as compared the same month of last year.

The provisional quantum indices of LSMI for May, 2019 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, it added.