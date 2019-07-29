Share:

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that launching of E-Billing system is a step forward towards good governance as it will ensure speedy processing of bills and transparency.

He said that launching of E-Billing is a step taken by Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority (NHA) towards controlling corruption besides saving time by 50%.

Murad Saeed stated this while speaking at the launch of E-Billing system at NHA Head Office Islamabad on Monday. Federal Secretary Communications, Mr. Jawwad Rafique Malik Chairman NHA, Capt ® Sikandar Qayyum, Senior Officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority and a large number of media men were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, a detailed briefing was also given regarding working of the E-Billing System in which it was told that the contractor will submit bill at NHA E-Billing Portal and Consultant will verify/certify the bill. Project Authority will exercise laid down check, and sanction payment. Finance Wing will process and accord approval of payment, prior to release of payment to the beneficiary.

Talking to the media, Murad Saeed said reforms process was underway as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the existing leadership has presented a better model of Governmental procedure. Pragmatic measures are being taken to control corruption through transparency. He recalled that Good Governance will put country on track towards development.

He informed that E-Billing System is in house development through use of own expertise and resources of NHA. The system will ensure transparency, control corruption, save time and cost, increase efficiency of effectiveness with tracking of bills. The system will help redressal of complaints and fixing of responsibility in case of any delay.

The Chairman, NHA Capt® Sikandar Qayyum said, launching of E-Billing is a great achievement. As per vision of present Government NHA is also working on E-Bidding and making Human Resource Management more active. He said, earlier NHA has also launched its Mobile App to facilitate the commuters on motorways and national highways and today E-Billing system is being launched, which is also a practical advancement towards good governance.