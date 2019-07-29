Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President of the Federa­tion of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) will attend Executive Committee Meeting of ECO Chamber of Commerce & Industry to be held today in Istanbul, Turkey. The meeting will also be attended by the heads of National Chambers of all ECO countries including Afghani­stan; Azerbaijan; Tajikistan; Uzbekistan; Turkmenistan; Kazakhstan; Kirgizstan; Iran and Turkey. The FPCCI chief will address the Executive Committee Meeting being hosted by TOBB - the National Chamber of Turkey at Ankara. At present, the Presidency of ECO CCI is with Afghani­stan and Secretariat of ECO CCI exists with TOBB. The President FPCCI, in the meeting, will take up the necessary issues of ECO countries ham­pering trade among the member countries. The important issues which he will highlight include, transport, arbitration, investment, tourism, im­plementation of Economic Cooperation Organization Free Trade Agree­ment (ECOTA), SME, women entrepreneur.