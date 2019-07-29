ISLAMABAD (PR) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) will attend Executive Committee Meeting of ECO Chamber of Commerce & Industry to be held today in Istanbul, Turkey. The meeting will also be attended by the heads of National Chambers of all ECO countries including Afghanistan; Azerbaijan; Tajikistan; Uzbekistan; Turkmenistan; Kazakhstan; Kirgizstan; Iran and Turkey. The FPCCI chief will address the Executive Committee Meeting being hosted by TOBB - the National Chamber of Turkey at Ankara. At present, the Presidency of ECO CCI is with Afghanistan and Secretariat of ECO CCI exists with TOBB. The President FPCCI, in the meeting, will take up the necessary issues of ECO countries hampering trade among the member countries. The important issues which he will highlight include, transport, arbitration, investment, tourism, implementation of Economic Cooperation Organization Free Trade Agreement (ECOTA), SME, women entrepreneur.
