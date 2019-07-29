Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the interest shown by Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President and his Adviser, for launching women development programmes in Pakistan would help realise Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of women empowerment.

Dr Firdous in a tweet appreciated Ivanka for expressing her desire in recent meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari, for uplifting human development sector in Pakistan.

She said that Ivanka’s support for the Prime Minister’s Ehsas Programme and her offer to enhance bilateral cooperation for human resource development and women empowerment in the country would yield positive results.