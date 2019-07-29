Share:

SIALKOT - The authorities have issued alert about flooding in Chenab and local nullahs after India released water in Nullah Dek.

The discharge of flood water from India will result in rising water-level in River Chenab and flooding in local nullahs including nullah Dek, Palkhu and other local drains.

A district official earlier said that all the departments concerned have been put on high alert to monitor the flood situation in all the rivers in Punjab.

Rivers including Chenab, Tavi and Jammu at Head Marala, Sialkot, Nullahs - Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter will be monitored round-the-clock, he said.

Nullah Dek enters in Pakistan from Zafarwal.

The district administration has established 22 flood relief camps in Sialkot for providing relief in case of any flood-like situation, official said. Indus, Chenab and Ravi rivers have been in varying levels of floods passing through the province, officials said. Provincial irrigation department has issued flood warnings in several cities.

The Ravi River passing through Narowal currently with 4,470 cusecs of water.

The Flood Control Room has said that a torrent of 15,000 cusecs passing through Indus River in Rajanpur, due to rainfall in the mountains.