BAJAUR - Flood triggered by heavy rain washed away standing crops, vegetable fields and roads in Barkhozo, Tehsil Mamon District Bajaur.

Heavy rains and flooding destroyed crops and damaged roads in various parts of Barkhozo. Locals said it began raining in the evening and continued for hours affecting their standing crops of wheat and vegetables while the flooding damaged roads, electricity and telephone systems.

People in the calamity-hit area are in distress over huge losses and for being without facilities. The people of the area have demanded of the concerned quarters to start relief activities.